JEROME JURENOVICH: Sunday afternoon, the Braves wrapped up the regular season with a 3-1 set back up in Philadelphia. But that didn't matter. They're NLE's champs, the playoffs ahead.

Hello again, everyone. Jerome Jurenovich along with Nick Green and Paul Byrd. 72 and 90 a year ago. 90 and 72 this season. Unbelievable.

NICK GREEN: It is an unbelievable season. They still get to go to the playoffs too. That's the best part about this. And when you look at this club, you look at the course of 162 games. You need more than 25 guys to contribute throughout the course of a season. They've got that.

People ask me all the time, if Acuna was here early in the season, would the Braves have won more games? Preston Tucker had 18 RBIs in the first month of the season. You need guys like that. Ryan Flaherty was outstanding. You look at first time all-stars Foltynewicz, Ozzie Albies, Nick Markakis. All these guys contributed. Dansby Swanson was a great late in ballgames.

But this was just an incredible season from start to finish. To flip the switch from 70 to a 90 to 90 to 72, outstanding.

- Rockies and Dodgers both won on Sunday. We still don't know where we will play on Thursday. No matter who it is, what's the rotation like Paul Byrd?

- Well here's where it gets tricky. If they go to the West Coast and they play the Dodgers, one of the best places to pitch, Chavez Ravine, in the game. So for me, I got Folty. I'm going to throw a little soft thrower. I'm going to mix in Sanchy. And then I'm going to go with Gausman coming out three.

That for me-- And you could flip Gausman and Sanch if you wanted. Here's where it gets a little trouble. You guys know all about this. We go to Colorado. It's like playing, I don't know, mud football. You just never know what you're going to get with the altitude.

So who's got the best numbers, as you said Jerome? Julio Teheran has very good numbers. There you may move him into the 2-hole. It could be tough to say, hey, let's put Teheran in there. I think Folty goes game one no matter what. Gaus, he's got the split. That may work in Colorado a little better than Julio. So you don't want to get too much into it. You want to go with who's pitching well.

The good news, all of the starters are throwing well. If I'm opening in Colorado, I go Folty, and I think I go with Teheran too.

All right. It'll be interesting. We do begin on Thursday. We just don't know where.