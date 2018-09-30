[SWOOSHING SOUND] JEROME JURENOVICH: Saturday night was all right for Aaron Nola. He was too much for the Braves. Philly wins it three nothing. They allowed only two hits. Nola was spectacular, winning his 17th of the year for the Phils. Hello again, everyone. Jerome Jurenovich along with Brian Jordan.

Home field was on the line. Still is. They got a shot on Sunday. But boy, Nola was tough on Saturday.

- Nola was tough, but you've got to give a lot of credit to Sanchez, too. I mean, it was a pitchers duel through six innings. Sanchez did what he was supposed to do, keeping the Braves in the ballgame. Didn't give up a run, along with Nola. But the offense just didn't get it done. And the bullpen, once again, continues to struggle.

Yeah, let's hear what Brian Snitker had to say after the loss.

- Yeah, they was really good tonight, too. You know, it's like a game like that you just try to keep it close. And hopefully his clicker runs out. And try somebody else, cause those guys are tough. And he's really, really good. You know, we just couldn't get anything going against him.

REPORTER: How about the pitches that Sanchez was making? Every time he'd get in a little bit of trouble he would make--

- I know, he just is-- that was a good solid outing right there. I mean, they matched him. I mean, he did everything he could to give us a chance. And it was a good ending for his regular season to get over, that was really solid.

JEROME JURENOVICH: Kevin Gausman will go for the Braves in the final game of the regular season opposite Ranger Suarez. 2:30 for Braves live to get you ready for all the action. The final again, on Saturday, Phillies over the Braves, 3 nothing.