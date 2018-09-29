JEROME JURENOVICH: Friday night, the Braves opened up their final weekend series of the regular season with a win in Philadelphia-- 19 hits! They now have 90 wins on the season. Congratulations to them. What a turnaround. Hello again, everyone, Jerome Jurenovich, along with Nick Green. Mike Foltynewicz, his final start of the regular season, a little bit more than a tune-up. He did very, very well, and the offense was just unbelievable.

- Yeah, you've got to tip your cap to Folty, a great tune-up. Going into playoffs, he looked outstanding. The off-speed stuff's great. His fastball command has gotten so much better. His confidence is through the roof right now. The offense was outstanding. Last two games against New York, eight hits total; today, 19. Big game from a lot of guys, but Freddie Freeman-- 4 for 5 on the night, 3 RBIs.

- Yeah, 3 of those 4 hits-- doubles. He was absolutely phenomenal. Here he is with Kelsey after the game.

- It feels good. Obviously, you want to feel good going into the playoffs, and this is a big weekend. So hopefully I can keep it going the next couple of days.

KELSEY: 19 hits for you guys tonight. Six guys, multi-hit games, five guys drove in at least one run-- how good is it to be able to see everybody just really contributing in that way?

- Usually when we do that, it's going to be a pretty good game. But it's fantastic. Like I've said all year, it takes a whole team to get to the playoffs. This team, we've done it all year. It's not one guy, it's the whole team. And we had contributions from every single person tonight.

JEROME JURENOVICH: Back at it on Saturday, Sanchez and Nola, game two of this series. 6:30 for Braves Live to get you ready for all the action, the final, once again, on Friday. Braves over the Phillies, behind 19 hits, 10 to 2.