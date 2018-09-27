JEROME JURENOVICH: Wednesday night, the Mets beat the Braves by a score of 3-0. Sean Newcomb started the game, pitched very well over five. But Jacob DeGrom was the story. He was flat out sensational, pretty much locked up the Cy Young Award with his performance. 10 strikeouts over eight shutout innings. Jerome Jurenovich, Nick Green, all you can do with the best in the business is at the top of his game is sit back and marvel.

- And tip your cap. That's all you can do. Jacob DeGrom was outstanding. We knew what we were going to get. He pitched five times versus the Braves before tonight, was outstanding, did the exact same thing today. They 8 shutout, 10 strikeouts. Tip your cap to Sean Newcomb, too.

He had a great bounce back start for him. He had five shutout, only allowed one hit as well. But it was all about Jacob DeGrom, locked up that Cy Young Award.

- Yeah, he was dominant. But Newcomb was pretty darn good and he impressed his manager, Brian Snitker.

- No, I thought he was very aggressive. His fastball was on the attack. It was really good. Really good.

REPORTER: How much do you think he benefited from that extra time off to kind of maybe just regroup a little bit?

- Probably, you know, it's-- you're leery about that sometimes, but then the guys aren't going to forget how to pick. Probably it was good at that he got energized and regrouped a little bit. Because you know, this is his first year from tee to green. So it probably did him some good. And he was really good, too.

JEROME JURENOVICH: Well, they will wrap up their series on Thursday. Julio Tehran against Jason Vargas. "Braves Live" will get you ready for all the action at 6:30, streaming live as always on the free Fox Sports GO. The final once again on Wednesday night, DeGrom and the Mets too much for the Braves, 3 to 0.