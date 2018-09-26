JEROME JURENOVICH: Tuesday night in New York, a 30 minute rain delay pushed everybody back. But when they got under way, Tooki Toussaint had a little bit of control issues. But the Braves rallied once again. Syndergaard was tough for New York. But when you get into the late innings, you never count out Atlanta. And they rallied yet again with seven runs very late to win it. By a score of seven to three. Hello again, everyone. Jerome Jurenovich, along with Nick Green. And once again, the Braves come from behind to pull out another W.

- Yeah, and you didn't know if you would expect that or not. They had won five games in a row. This was number six. Tooki didn't have his best stuff. Noah Syndergaard was great. Seven runs in the seventh and eighth inning. Huge comeback. You never know with his club.

- Yeah, Tookie, as you said, didn't have his best. But still got enough to keep him in the ballgame. Here's Brian Snitker.

- Well, he kind of danced around the fire and made pitches when he had to. And like I say, command went real good. Kind of got it going in spurts. Breaking ball was really good, really good. But you know, if you're not letting them cross home plate then that's a good thing.

- Very encouraging to see what Ozzie Albies has done lately. Seems like he's getting his power stroke back.

- No, yeah, it's really nice. You know, Ozzie's working, man. He's making adjustments and, you know, he's an intelligent kid that realizes he needs to make adjustments and he is. He's putting together one heck of a year. And for his first full year in the big leagues and good for him.

JEROME JURENOVICH: Back at it on Wednesday night, Sean Nowcomb will open up on the hill for Atlanta. Jacob Degrom, the frontrunner for the Cy Young award, will go for the Mets. 6:30 for a Braves live to get you ready for all the action. Streaming live on the free app as well. Once again, the final on Tuesday. Braves over the Mets, seven to three.