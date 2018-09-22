[DIGITAL EFFECT] - Well, welcome into Braves Live to Go. Your final Friday night from SunTrust Park, the Braves take a big game two over the Phillies 6 to 5 is your final, and most importantly, that magic number continues to drop. It now sits at two. More win over the Phillies will get it done. And I'm Kelsey Wingert alongside Nick Green. And Nick, we have seen some great baseball the last two days. And the Braves are so close to getting back to where they

- It's been so much fun too. Julio Teheran, I thought he did a really nice job today. The stats don't say how well he pitched. The Braves were down 4-1 in the seventh, huge 5-run seventh inning, big hits from a lot of guys in that inning.

- That inning was a lot of fun to watch. Julio Teheran did well tonight, just like he said. And Brian Snitker, the manager is feeling pretty good. Here he is after the game.

- Incredible comeback, incredible everything. I mean, there was just so much, you know, heart and grit and determination and desire and all the adjectives in that game right there what those guys did.

- A rare moment for Acuna with a gaffe, and then his team picks him right back up.

- Oh, I know, yeah. It's just, you know, and that's tough ball. I mean, it's kind of like it's one of those balls, if you break in, you're done. I mean, he just kind of misread it a little bit and I'll be honest with you, I expect him to hit a 3-run homer when he's up next time after that. But yeah, it's good how, you know again, it's just what these guys are all about, man. It's come roaring back like that. Big hit by Ender, big hit by Camargo. Just unbelievable, give up the lead like that, could be dead in the water and come back and score 5.

[DIGITAL EFFECT]

- Well, the fight for the NL East continues on Fox, as the Phillies take on our division leading Braves. That action starting tomorrow at 12:30 Eastern on Fox, Fox Deportes, and the Fox Sports app. Well, once again, your final Friday night from SunTrust Park, the Braves take 6 to 5. That magic number is two. We'll see you tomorrow, guys.