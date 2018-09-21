- We've said it before and we'll say it again. Freddie Freeman for your 2018 National League MVP. Now, even though this seems pretty blatantly obvious, for the skeptics out there, I'll go ahead and give my reasons as to why. First off, he has the Cinderella story going for him. I mean, a guy who has been with the Braves through the ups and the downs is now helping lead a young Atlanta squad to the post-season for the first time since 2013. The team currently occupies the top spot in the NL East, and Friday has numbers that put him at the top of the charts as well.

Offensively, he ranks among league leaders in batting average, on base percentage, and hits.

SPORTS COMMENTATOR: That one is long gone for Freddie!

NARRATOR: As a first baseman, he anchors one of baseball's highest scoring offenses, all playing Gold Glove level defense.

SPORTS COMMENTATOR: What a catch!

- And how about his consistency? The guy has played in every game of the season, and has the most starts among all first baseman in the National League. Not to mention, he's a fan favorite, leading all-- that's right, all players in votes for this year's all-star game. So who wouldn't want Freddie as their league MVP, and the Braves' first MVP winner since Chipper Jones in 1999. I say go ahead and hand him the trophy. We all want to see Freddie dancing his way to that 2018 and NL MVP award.

[MUSIC PLAYING]