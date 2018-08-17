- No balls, two strikes.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

And a check swing roller slowly hit. That might turn to gold. Arenado, though, took away an infield hit. Speaking of gold. What a play by Arenado. Sore shoulder and all. That was a spectacular and very big play.

- Jeff, you know this. A lot of times, a third baseman, when he comes in and feels that ball, has to throw kind of a looper--

- It was a bullet.

- That was a missile he fired over there.

- As good as he was, even from up here where we're at, I thought he had no chance

- Me neither.

- And that play right there between that and his offense, that's why if the Rockies want him back after next year, it's going to cost them 200 large.