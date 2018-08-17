Nolan Arenado makes unbelievable play to get Charlie Culberson at 1st
Nolan Arenado makes spectacular barehanded grab to get Charlie Culberson at 1st.
- No balls, two strikes.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
And a check swing roller slowly hit. That might turn to gold. Arenado, though, took away an infield hit. Speaking of gold. What a play by Arenado. Sore shoulder and all. That was a spectacular and very big play.
- Jeff, you know this. A lot of times, a third baseman, when he comes in and feels that ball, has to throw kind of a looper--
- It was a bullet.
- That was a missile he fired over there.
- As good as he was, even from up here where we're at, I thought he had no chance
- Me neither.
- And that play right there between that and his offense, that's why if the Rockies want him back after next year, it's going to cost them 200 large.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices