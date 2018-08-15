WATCH: Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes youngest player to homer in 5 straight games

Ronald Acuña Jr. keeps making history.

[CRACK OF BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Swing and a drive! First pitch!

ANNOUNCER 2: No!

ANNOUNCER 1: He has done it again!

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh my god.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 1: That's a new Atlanta team record. Homers in five consecutive games.

