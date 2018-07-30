Chipper Jones’ father pitches to Hall of Fame son, Jim Thome at Doubleday Field
Video Details
Hall of Famers Chipper Jones and Jim Thome face Larry Jones Sr. and try to hit tennis balls with a PVC pipe.
