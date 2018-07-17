- Ozzie Albies looking fly as ever, man! Congratulations brother! The all-star game!

OZZIE ALBIES: Thank you, thank you, thank you.

REPORTER: How do you feel? You feel like a rock star right now?

- Feels great. Just enjoying the fans, and hopefully, it's going to be a good day today.

REPORTER: And you may be the best dressed out here. Who are you wearing?

- I'm wearing-- I'm rocking [INAUDIBLE]. I told my girlfriend, I'm going to rock it, rock it to the red carpet show.

REPORTER: Yeah? What's this like, seeing all this crowd, the fans?

- Feels good. Amazing to be out here. And just going to enjoy it.