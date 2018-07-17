Braves’ Ozzie Albies mic’d up on the All-Star Game red carpet
Braves' Ozzie Albies mic'd up on the All-Star Game red carpet
- Ozzie Albies looking fly as ever, man! Congratulations brother! The all-star game!
OZZIE ALBIES: Thank you, thank you, thank you.
REPORTER: How do you feel? You feel like a rock star right now?
- Feels great. Just enjoying the fans, and hopefully, it's going to be a good day today.
REPORTER: And you may be the best dressed out here. Who are you wearing?
- I'm wearing-- I'm rocking [INAUDIBLE]. I told my girlfriend, I'm going to rock it, rock it to the red carpet show.
REPORTER: Yeah? What's this like, seeing all this crowd, the fans?
- Feels good. Amazing to be out here. And just going to enjoy it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices