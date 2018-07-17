Freddie Freeman on Home Run Derby: ‘That was a blast’
- All right Freddie, quite the reception you got from those Nats fans. How was that?
- That was nice. I figured I was going to get a reception like that. But that was pretty cool to see. That just means that I've done well here.
REPORTER: 12 home runs.
- Yeah, I'll take it. I knew I was going to up for a challenge. I knew I wasn't going to get any over 440 and maybe Bryce was, so I needed to get a good groove there. And I was trying to hit them to right center and I kept going to left center. I couldn't figure that out. But I had a lot of fun. That was a blast.
- You doubled Chipper Jones.
- Well, I had four minutes. I think he had 10 outs. So maybe we'll have to hold another one, just me and him. You know, he's 47 years old now.
- Best piece of advice you got coming into this?
- Don't swing and miss. I didn't do that, so I won.
- Freddie, what was it like watching Bryce hit some serious bombs?
- It's always fun. Unfortunately he's done that in games against us. But, you know, I knew I was up for the challenge against him. And, you know, I tried to put some pressure on him, but ultimately I didn't do enough.
- What was said between you guys after you guys kind of hugged [INAUDIBLE]?
- Oh, nothing really, just congratulations. I knew I wasn't going to win, but, you know, I gave him my best shot.
- Smack talk hasn't started yet?
- Yeah, no, it's still not going to end. I'll come in and say he got lucky tomorrow and stuff like that.
