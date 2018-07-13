Get to know Hawks’ newest star, Trae Young
Get to know Hawks' newest star, Trae Young
- Welcome to The A, Trae Young. A first round pick in the 2018 NBA draft, Young finished his lone season at Oklahoma as the first and only player to ever lead the NCAA in both points and assists in a single season.
But now, Hawk Nation is looking to see the 6' 2" guard shine here in Hot-lanta. However, the 19-year-old isn't just excited about stepping foot in the newly renovated Phillips Arena. He wants to experience all the different teams here The A.
Well I guess he can check those two off his list. So Trae, welcome to Atlanta. I know we're all looking forward to seeing the short suit once again in the fall.
