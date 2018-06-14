Prospect Mo Bamba on Hawks: ‘I truly feel as if there’s a fit here’
Mo Bamba discusses development, potential fit in Atlanta
- Mo Bamba, the 7' 1" center from Texas wasn't shy about letting his love for Atlanta be known in today's predraft workout at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Bamba says, he couldn't sleep last night in preparation for today.
- You know, a lot of guys are going to sit and tell you, I love Atlanta. But you know, I truly feel as if there's a fit here. You know, when you preach Hawks University and you preach that player development, it's a big component for me. I've been to Atlanta a few times. I know the history of Atlanta. It's the capital of the south, you know. And it would be an awesome place to play.
- The 2018 NBA draft is Thursday, the 21st. Be sure to follow the Hawks on Fox Sports Southeast for all your latest draft details.
