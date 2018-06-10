WATCH: Braves’ Nick Markakis hits the 450th double of his career
Braves' Nick Markakis hits the 450th double of his career.
- Aligned toward the right center field gap. That's going to get down and bounce off the warning track and up against the fence. Markakis in at second base. Nobody at the bag. And there's the first Atlanta hit. Old reliable, Nick Markakis with his 19th double.
