WATCH: Braves’ Dansby Swanson spins his way to great play vs. Mets
Video Details
Braves' Dansby Swanson spins his way to great play vs. Mets
- Is grounded towards short. Dansby, 360 spin. Pretty play. Wow, he covered some ground with a quick dash to his left. And he robs Cabrera of a hit on a slick play at short.
- And able to get to his feet quickly.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices