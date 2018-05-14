WATCH: Braves’ Ender Inciarte turns sliding catch into double play
Video Details
Braves' Ender Inciarte turns sliding catch into double play
- Lined toward the gap. Ender on the run. He slides, dives, what a catch. His throw back to first is going to be a double play. Incredible catch by Ender Inciarte.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices