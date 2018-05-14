WATCH: Jose Bautista launches three-run homer in Wrigley Field
Video Details
Braves' Jose Bautista launches three-run homer in Wrigley Field
ANNOUNCER: Swing and a high fly ball toward left. Schwarber back into the well. He turns, it's over his head, it's gone. 3-run homer, Bautista.
