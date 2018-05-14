WATCH: Braves’ Ozzie Albies smacks his third leadoff homer and 13th overall

Video Details

Braves' Ozzie Albies smacks his third leadoff homer and 13th overall

ANNOUNCER: --degree day. High fly ball, rip to deep right field. At the track, at the wall, Ozzie's done it again! A lead-off homer here in the first inning in Chicago.

I got to use it. Holy cow!

More Videos »