Hawks LIVE To GO: Prince hits game-winning three to set the Suns

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Phoenix Suns, 113-112. Taurean Prince made 6 of 8 threes, including the game-winner with 8 seconds left.

21 hours ago

Atlanta United opens much-anticipated 2018 season in Houston

2 days ago

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks come up a whisker short against the defending NBA champs

2 days ago

Brad Guzan: Disappointing ending to 2017 has Atlanta United focused

2 days ago

Tata Martino: Expectations have been raised for Atlanta United in Year 2

2 days ago

New Atlanta United players set the stage for debuts vs. Dynamo

2 days ago

