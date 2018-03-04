Hawks LIVE To GO: Prince hits game-winning three to set the Suns

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Phoenix Suns, 113-112. Taurean Prince made 6 of 8 threes, including the game-winner with 8 seconds left.
