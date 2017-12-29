Sugar Bowl: Kelly Bryant takes center stage as Clemson, Alabama meet for third time in CFP
Kelly Bryant takes center stage in Clemson- Alabama III
More FOX Sports South Videos
Chopcast: Bold predictions for '18, headlined by a very, very bold pick for Rookie of the Year
11 hours ago
Sugar Bowl: Kelly Bryant takes center stage as Clemson, Alabama meet for third time in CFP
22 hours ago
Orange Bowl: Something has to give as Miami, Wisconsin put streaks on line
1 day ago
Chopcast: A stunning exit and deal that set stage for future make our Moments of Year
1 day ago
Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks string together a winning streak
1 day ago
TaxSlayer Bowl: Is this the Louisville finale for Lamar Jackson?
2 days ago
More FOX Sports South Videos»
20146-20149