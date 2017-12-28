Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks string together a winning streak

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards, 113-99. Dennis Schroder had 21 points and 7 assists.

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks string together a winning streak

3 hours ago

