Hawks LIVE To GO: Westbrook buzzer-beater sinks Hawks
Russell Westbrook hit a three-point shot in the final seconds to break a tie and give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 120-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks
21 hours ago
