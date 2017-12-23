Hawks LIVE To GO: Westbrook buzzer-beater sinks Hawks

Russell Westbrook hit a three-point shot in the final seconds to break a tie and give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 120-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks

