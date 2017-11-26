Hawks LIVE To GO: Raptors run away from the Hawks

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 112-78. Kyle Lowry scored 15 points and led all players with 13 rebounds.

More FOX Sports South Videos

Hawks LIVE To GO: Raptors run away from the Hawks

Hawks LIVE To GO: Raptors run away from the Hawks

12 hours ago

Hawks LIVE To Go: Balanced Hawks effort downs Knicks

Hawks LIVE To Go: Balanced Hawks effort downs Knicks

13 hours ago

College Countdown: Marvel at a game-picking Thanksgiving turkey

College Countdown: Marvel at a game-picking Thanksgiving turkey

3 days ago

Hawks LIVE To GO: John Collins was phenomenal in his first start, but a Blake Griffin triple double sent the Hawks to defeat

Hawks LIVE To GO: John Collins was phenomenal in his first start, but a Blake Griffin triple double sent the Hawks to defeat

3 days ago

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks lose to Spurs after hanging close into the 4th quarter

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks lose to Spurs after hanging close into the 4th quarter

5 days ago

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks battle, but Celtics with 15th straight

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks battle, but Celtics with 15th straight

7 days ago

More FOX Sports South Videos»