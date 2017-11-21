Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks lose to Spurs after hanging close into the 4th quarter

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 96-85. LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 22 points. It was the Spurs 20th consecutive win over the Hawks in San Antonio

