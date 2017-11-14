Braves introduce new general manager Alex Anthopoulos

Alex Anthopoulos discusses new position and expectations for the Atlanta Braves.

More FOX Sports South Videos

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks lose heartbreaker in New Orleans

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks lose heartbreaker in New Orleans

22 hours ago

Braves introduce new general manager Alex Anthopoulos

Braves introduce new general manager Alex Anthopoulos

23 hours ago

Hawks LIVE To GO: Wizards defeat Hawks

Hawks LIVE To GO: Wizards defeat Hawks

2 days ago

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks rally falls short

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks rally falls short

3 days ago

College Countdown: Miami's Mark Richt cements place top Coach of the Year race

College Countdown: Miami's Mark Richt cements place top Coach of the Year race

4 days ago

College Countdown: WWE’s Luke Gallows on art of being a ‘Good Brother,’ Tex Ferguson and Week 11 picks

College Countdown: WWE’s Luke Gallows on art of being a ‘Good Brother,’ Tex Ferguson and Week 11 picks

5 days ago

More FOX Sports South Videos»