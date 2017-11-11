Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks rally falls short

The Atlanta Hawks erased a 19-point deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but the Detroit Pistons regained control late on the strength of two Reggie Jackson three-point shots.

More FOX Sports South Videos

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks rally falls short

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks rally falls short

14 hours ago

College Countdown: Miami's Mark Richt cements place top Coach of the Year race

College Countdown: Miami's Mark Richt cements place top Coach of the Year race

1 day ago

College Countdown: WWE’s Luke Gallows on art of being a ‘Good Brother,’ Tex Ferguson and Week 11 picks

College Countdown: WWE’s Luke Gallows on art of being a ‘Good Brother,’ Tex Ferguson and Week 11 picks

1 day ago

David Padgett to lean on multiple coaching influences in taking over Louisville

David Padgett to lean on multiple coaching influences in taking over Louisville

5 days ago

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks win in Cleveland

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks win in Cleveland

5 days ago

Baze For ... Fore? Hawks star Kent Bazemore golfs at SunTrust Park

Baze For ... Fore? Hawks star Kent Bazemore golfs at SunTrust Park

7 days ago

More FOX Sports South Videos»