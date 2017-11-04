Baze For … Fore? Hawks star Kent Bazemore golfs at SunTrust Park

Hawks star Kent Bazemore teed it up with Braves analyst Nick Green and Chopcast LIVE co-host Cory McCartney at SunTrust Park.

More FOX Sports South Videos

Baze For ... Fore? Hawks star Kent Bazemore golfs at SunTrust Park

Baze For ... Fore? Hawks star Kent Bazemore golfs at SunTrust Park

16 hours ago

College Countdown: Levi Hummon talks 'Stupid,' Week 9 picks ... and the mystery of the Virginia Cavaliers shirt

College Countdown: Levi Hummon talks 'Stupid,' Week 9 picks ... and the mystery of the Virginia Cavaliers shirt

1 day ago

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks drop 7th straight

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks drop 7th straight

2 days ago

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks lose to Bucks, 117-106

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks lose to Bucks, 117-106

5 days ago

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks lose to close long road trip

Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks lose to close long road trip

8 days ago

College Countdown: Brandon Lay on 'Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers,' touring with Kenny Chesney, Week 9 picks

College Countdown: Brandon Lay on 'Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers,' touring with Kenny Chesney, Week 9 picks

8 days ago

More FOX Sports South Videos»