Hawks LIVE To GO: Hawks drop 7th straight
Dennis Schroder scored a team-high 25 points but it wasn't enough to keep the Atlanta Hawks from losing a seventh-consecutive game. They fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, 119-109.
