Who’s No. 1 now? The case for Clemson in penultimate CFP rankings

In consecutive days, the nation’s No. 2 (Miami), and No. 1 (Alabama) ranked teams falls, and suddenly Tuesday’s release of the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings has become can’t-miss to see who’s going to be the No. 1.

Clemson, Oklahoma and Wisconsin — Nos. 3-5, in order in the previous rankings — all have their arguments, and they’re all warranted. But here’s why the the Tigers will be the committee’s new No. 1.

In another scenario, the consistently disrespected Badgers — the only remaining undefeated Power 5 team after the Crimson Tide and Hurricanes’ fell — would be the logical choice. But it’s never been about that zero — as in the loss column — that the selection committee has leaned on make the case for the Badgers, it’s the other metrics.

Being 65th in Strength of Schedule and eighth in Game Control do the Badgers no favor, as does having just two wins over two CFP ranked teams, none of which is higher than No. 20 Iowa.

Expect the Badgers to be No. 3 come Tuesday, with the debate over No. 1 basically amount to splitting hairs.

Selection committee chairman Kirby Hocutt will assuredly say “body of work” — a CFP buzz word if there ever was one — when it comes to this matter and that’s where the edge goes to the Tigers.

They’re first (Clemson) and second (Oklahoma) in Strength of Record, with the Tigers playing the far tougher schedule (ninth to the Sooners’ 34th in SOS) and that “body or work” just got another boost in a chaotic weekend.

The Tigers claimed their fifth victory over a ranked opponent and seventh over a bowl eligible team in beating No. 24 South Carolina, although Oklahoma counters with three vs. teams ranked 11th or higher when it faced them and also has six Ws vs. bowl-bound teams.

But it’s a better early-season victory that should be the deciding factor.

Beating Auburn, which dropped Alabama from the ranks of the unbeatens, continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for the Death Valley Tigers. It figures to keep giving if Auburn beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and Clemson win over Miami in the ACC finale.

That should give the Tigers the edge over Oklahoma, which has its own impressive nonconference win in beating Ohio State in September.

Expect a reshaped playoff picture will have a familiar look heading into championship weekend, with the defending national champions on top.

