Terry Pendleton to join Braves LIVE as guest analyst during Braves telecasts on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports GO

ATLANTA — FOX Sports South announced today that former Braves player and NL MVP Terry Pendleton will serve as a guest analyst for Braves LIVE, the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show for Atlanta Braves telecasts.

Pendleton will join host Jerome Jurenovich and analyst Nick Green for the Braves-Detroit Tigers series on Friday, May 31, at 6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 1, at 3:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, June 2, at 12:30 p.m. ET. All shows will originate from the FOX Sports set at The Battery Atlanta; local channel listings for FOX Sports South can be found here.

A member of the Braves Hall of Fame, Pendleton was named the NL MVP and NL Batting Champion in 1991. He is a three-time Gold Glove winner and former MLB All-Star. Following his playing days, Pendleton served as bench coach, hitting coach and first base coach for the Braves.

Pendleton’s appearance adds to the growing roster of Braves LIVE guest analysts that have appeared this season, including Chipper Jones, Ryan Klesko and Kris Medlen.

Braves LIVE can also be streamed live via the free FOX Sports GO app for all subscribers of participating video providers. Extensive Braves coverage from the networks is also available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Atlanta Braves on FOX Sports South

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast – are exclusive regional broadcasters of the Atlanta Braves, slated to televise 154 games during the 2019 MLB regular season to 9 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. A complete schedule of regular season games on the networks can be found here.

FOX Sports GO

FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 16 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), WNNX, Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.