SunTrust Park to host 2021 MLB All-Star Game

For the first time since Chipper Jones launched his memorable home run off James Baldwin in 2000, the Atlanta Braves are set to host Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the selection of SunTrust Park as the site of MLB’s 2021 All-Star Week on Wednesday evening.

“It’s about time that we’re back,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said of the event’s return to Atlanta. ” … I know the 2021 All-Star Game is going to set a new standard for success for our most important event.”

The team commemorated the official announcement with an All-Star Celebration at The Battery featuring Hall of Famers Jones, Hank Aaron, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Phil Niekro and many of the organization’s former All-Stars.

This will be the third time the organization has hosted the Midsummer Classic since moving to Atlanta in 1966.

In 1972, Aaron was the lone team representative at Atlanta Stadium. The 2000 All-Star Game — featuring a National League roster loaded with Braves stars in Jones, Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, Andrés Galarraga and Andruw Jones — was held at Turner Field. The announcement of the 2021 site follows a similar blueprint with SunTrust Park opening in 2017 as the league tends to favor showcasing newer ballparks.

"I know the 2021 All-Star Game is going to set a new standard for success for our most important event." — @MLB commissioner Rob Manfred pic.twitter.com/PEMAqMoAbH — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 29, 2019

The Braves previously made a push to host the 2020 All-Star Game, which was eventually awarded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here are the known future sites for the event:

2019: Cleveland

2020: Los Angeles

2021: Atlanta

2026: Philadelphia

“I think it’s going to be spectacular. I can’t think of a better venue and what we’ve got going on here with The Battery and the new ballpark,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Kind of let the world see what we’ve got going on here. I think it’s going to be a great, great event.”

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is the latest in a growing line of major sporting events held in metro Atlanta following the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game and the 2019 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which also hosted the decisive match in Atlanta United’s MLS Cup championship.

The 2020 Final Four is also heading to downtown Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is under consideration as one of the 2026 World Cup hose sites.