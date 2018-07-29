Sean Newcomb finishes 1 out shy of Braves’ first no-hitter since 1994

Sean Newcomb squared off against the reigning National League champions and did not allow a single hit until the final batter he faced.

Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor broke up Newcomb’s no-hit attempt on a two-strike count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon, chasing the 25-year-old left-hander from the game after a dominant outing. Newcomb finished the day allowing just one hit and one walk through 8 2/3 innings pitched, the best start of his young career.

It would have been the 15th no-hitter in franchise history and the first since Kent Mercker no-hit the Dodgers on April 8, 1994.

“I was aware of it, obviously. You can’t not be,” Newcomb said after the game. “But I mean, I just kinda had to go out there and attack guys. I started feeling a little maybe tired toward the end, but the emotions kinda picked me up, for sure.”

In 2015, former Braves starter Shelby Miller also finished one out shy of a no-hitter after allowing a single to Justin Bour. They are the only two pitchers in franchise history to lose a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

“I was crushed. I mean, like I said, it felt like we lost after that, like that was a walk-off hit,” Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki said. “He’s got a special arm, obviously. … (When he) attacks hitters, he does things like this.”

Dan Winkler relieved Newcomb after Taylor’s single and eventually allowed a run — charged to Newcomb — to score, but the Braves held on for a 4-1 win to avoid the series sweep. Newcomb’s effort improved his season marks to a 3.23 ERA and 4.06 fielding-independent pitching, becoming the first Atlanta left-hander to win double-digit games since Alex Wood in 2011.