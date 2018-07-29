Sean Newcomb finishes 1 out shy of Braves’ first no-hitter since 1994

Sean Newcomb squared off against the reigning National League champions and did not allow a single hit until the final batter he faced.

Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor broke up Newcomb’s no-hit attempt on a two-strike count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon, chasing the 25-year-old left-hander from the game after a dominant outing. Newcomb finished the day allowing just one hit and one walk through 8 2/3 innings pitched, the best start of his young career.

It would have been the 15th no-hitter in franchise history and the first since Kent Mercker no-hit the Dodgers on April 8, 1994.

“I was aware of it, obviously. You can’t not be,” Newcomb said after the game. “But I mean, I just kinda had to go out there and attack guys. I started feeling a little maybe tired toward the end, but the emotions kinda picked me up, for sure.”

Sean Newcomb turned in the best start of his young career against the reigning National League champs, finishing one strike shy of Atlanta's first no-hitter since 1994. pic.twitter.com/EkWFV56t06 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 29, 2018

In 2015, former Braves starter Shelby Miller also finished one out shy of a no-hitter after allowing a single to Justin Bour. They are the only two pitchers in franchise history to lose a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

“I was crushed. I mean, like I said, it felt like we lost after that, like that was a walk-off hit,” Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki said. “He’s got a special arm, obviously. … (When he) attacks hitters, he does things like this.”

Dan Winkler relieved Newcomb after Taylor’s single and eventually allowed a run — charged to Newcomb — to score, but the Braves held on for a 4-1 win to avoid the series sweep. Newcomb’s effort improved his season marks to a 3.23 ERA and 4.06 fielding-independent pitching, becoming the first Atlanta left-hander to win double-digit games since Alex Wood in 2011.