Prospects Ian Anderson, Austin Riley headline Braves’ spring non-roster invites
The Atlanta Braves invited 20 non-roster players to fill out their spring training roster, including eight consensus top prospects who have yet to make their major-league debuts.
In addition to the team’s stockpile of young starters who retain rookie and prospect status after making their major-league debuts last season, right-hander Ian Anderson, a consensus top-50 prospect in baseball, leads a group of young starters receiving their first spring training invites including fellow 2016 draftees Joey Wentz and Kyle Muller. Tucker Davidson, 22, rounds out the starting pitcher invites after posting a 4.18 ERA at High-A Florida last season.
Relief pitchers Corbin Clouse and Thomas Burrows enter camp as 2019 bullpen options coming off dominant campaigns in the high minors.
Catcher William Contreras, third baseman Austin Riley and outfielders Cristian Pache, Drew Waters and Greyson Jenista will showcase the organization’s top-rated position prospects in camp.
Braves pitchers and catchers report to spring camp on Feb. 15.
Here’s the full list of non-roster invitees:
|LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS
|Kyle Muller, Joey Wentz, Thomas Burrows, Corbin Clouse, Tucker Davidson
|RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS
|Ian Anderson
|CATCHERS
|William Contreras, Carlos Martínez, Jonathan Morales
|INFIELDERS
|Austin Riley, C.J. Alexander, Andrés Blanco, Pedro Florimon, Sean Kazmar, Luis Marte
|OUTFIELDERS
|Cristian Pache, Drew Waters, Greyson Jenista, Ryan LaMarre, Rafael Ortega