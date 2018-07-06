Braves prospect Kyle Wright named to 2018 Futures Game U.S. roster

Kyle Wright will be the Atlanta Braves‘ lone representative in the 2018 MLB Futures Game.

Wright, the 22-year-old pitching prospect who was tabbed with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft, will pitch for the U.S. roster during All-Star Week.

In his first full pro season, the right-handed Vanderbilt product owns a 4.18 ERA in 17 starts for Double-A Mississippi. He’s struck out 89 batters in 88 1/3 innings pitched in 2018 and he’s only allowed four total home runs in his first 26 professional starts.

One of the crown jewels of Atlanta’s rebuilding efforts, Wright co-headlines a farm system stocked with top pitching prospects Kolby Allard, Ian Anderson, Touki Toussaint, Ian Anderson, Joey Wentz, Bryse Wilson and many more, not to mention young arms at the major-league level like Mike Soroka, Luiz Gohara and Max Fried.

Soroka and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. represented the Braves for the World Team in the 2017 Futures Game.