Braves prospect Kyle Wright named to 2018 Futures Game U.S. roster
Kyle Wright will be the Atlanta Braves‘ lone representative in the 2018 MLB Futures Game.
Wright, the 22-year-old pitching prospect who was tabbed with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft, will pitch for the U.S. roster during All-Star Week.
In his first full pro season, the right-handed Vanderbilt product owns a 4.18 ERA in 17 starts for Double-A Mississippi. He’s struck out 89 batters in 88 1/3 innings pitched in 2018 and he’s only allowed four total home runs in his first 26 professional starts.
One of the crown jewels of Atlanta’s rebuilding efforts, Wright co-headlines a farm system stocked with top pitching prospects Kolby Allard, Ian Anderson, Touki Toussaint, Ian Anderson, Joey Wentz, Bryse Wilson and many more, not to mention young arms at the major-league level like Mike Soroka, Luiz Gohara and Max Fried.
Soroka and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. represented the Braves for the World Team in the 2017 Futures Game.
"We're all rooting for reach other."
— @Kyle_Wright44 on collection of young @Braves’ arms in camp, how @VandyBaseball helped prep him for the pros … and his @FortniteGame obsession. #Braves pic.twitter.com/ch41UKVLAg
— FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) February 27, 2018