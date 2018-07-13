Hawks acquire Jeremy Lin, draft assets from Nets

Jeremy Lin is heading to Atlanta.

The Atlanta Hawks traded Portland’s 2020 second-round pick and former draft-and-stash selection Isaia Cordinier to the Brooklyn Nets late Thursday night in exchange for the 29-year-old point guard, a 2025 second-round pick and the rights to swap second-round picks in 2023.

Lin joins a crowded backcourt in Atlanta with incumbent starter Dennis Schroder and 2018 top draft pick Trae Young on the roster, though the move likely spells the end of Schroder’s time in a Hawks uniform if the front office can find a willing trade partner. Schroder, a former first-round pick, started 145 games for Atlanta over the past two seasons, but he made public comments encouraging a trade to a contender earlier this offseason and then Travis Schlenk’s scouting staff traded back to tab Young with the No. 5 overall selection.

Lin, who broke into the league with the 2010-11 Warriors where Schlenk was in Golden State’s front office, suffered a season-ending ruptured patellar tendon in the Nets’ opener last year. He’s entering the final year of his contract after playing eight seasons, including stints with the Knicks, Rockets, Lakers and Hornets.

During a partially healthy season in Brooklyn during the 2016-17 season, Lin averaged 14.5 points and 5.1 assists over 36 games.