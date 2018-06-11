Freddie Freeman leads all NL vote-getters in first All-Star balloting update

Braves fans are making their voices heard in the MLB All-Star Game voting.

Freddie Freeman leads all National League vote-getters with Monday’s release of the latest tallies and Atlanta is also challenging to have starters at two more positions.

Freeman’s 633,342 votes are 385,067 ahead of the next first baseman — the Cubs‘ Anthony Rizzo — while Ozzie Albies tops all second basemen with 398,816 votes and Nick Markakis trails only the Nationals‘ Bryce Harper among outfielders with 494,206 votes.

Meanwhile, the NL East co-leaders also have players in the top three at three more positions.

Dansby Swanson is second to the Giants‘ Brandon Crawford among shortstops with 225,182 votes; and third baseman Johan Camargo (152,260) and catcher Kurt Suzuki (223,108) both currently sit in third.

Outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. (277,077 votes) and Ender Inciarte (225,225) are also among the leading vote-getters, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively.

Among those Braves, Freeman has made two All-Star Game appearances, while Inciarte earned his first nod last season.

Freeman and Markakis — who has never been during his 13-year career — are tied for the NL lead with 85 hits each, with Freeman also sharing the NL batting lead with a .340 average.

Albies, who homered Sunday, sits second in the league with 15. Only Harper has more with 19 home runs.

The next voting update for the NL will be released June 18.