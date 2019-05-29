FOX Sports Southeast’s Braves LIVE to deliver live coverage of Atlanta Braves press conference and special announcement on May 29

ATLANTA — FOX Sports Southeast will have a special edition of Braves LIVE tomorrow, Wednesday, May 29, beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET to deliver live coverage of the Atlanta Braves’ press conference featuring former Braves All-Stars and hosted by FOX Sports’ Chip Caray. Local channel listings for FOX Sports Southeast can be found here.

Following the press conference, the show hosted by Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) alongside analysts Nick Green (@nickgreen20) and Brian Jordan (@TwoSportman) will feature special guests appearances by Chipper Jones and other former Braves All-Stars. A former All-Star himself, Jordan will provide behind-the-scenes access to all the evening’s events including the Braves Walk and related festivities.

Braves LIVE will be followed by the network’s coverage of the Washington Nationals vs Braves at 7:15 p.m. ET with Caray calling the game along with analysts Jeff Francoeur (@JeffFrancoeur) and Tom Glavine (@Tom_Glavine); Paul Byrd (@PaulByrd36) will serve as reporter.

Braves LIVE and all Braves games on the network can also be streamed live via the free FOX Sports GO app for all subscribers of participating video providers. Extensive Braves coverage from the networks is also available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Atlanta Braves on FOX Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast – are exclusive regional broadcasters of the Atlanta Braves, slated to televise 154 games during the 2019 MLB regular season to 9 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. A complete schedule of regular season games on the networks can be found here.

FOX Sports GO

FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 16 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), WNNX, Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.