FOX Sports Southeast to televise three Atlanta Hawks preseason games, including NBA debuts of top-5 picks De’Andre Hunter and Zion Williamson
ATLANTA — FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO will televise three Atlanta Hawks preseason games, beginning with a match-up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, October 7, at 7:30 pm ET. The game will feature four of the top 10 players selected in the 2019 NBA draft slated to make their preseason debut. First-year Hawks small forwards De’Andre Hunter (No. 4 overall) and Cam Reddish (No. 10 overall) will face off against the Pelicans’ power forward Zion Williamson (No. 1 overall pick) and center Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 overall).
The network’s preseason Hawks schedule will also include the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, October 9, and the Miami Heat on Monday, October 14, both at 7:30 p.m. ET. Local channel listings can be found here.
The games will be called by play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun (@BobRathbunTV) alongside analyst Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) and sideline reporter Andre Aldridge (@Voceroy).
Atlanta Hawks Preseason Games on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO*
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|GAME
|LOCATION
|Monday, 10/7
|7:30 p.m.
|Pelicans vs. Hawks
|State Farm Arena
|Wednesday, 10/9
|7:30 p.m.
|Magic vs. Hawks
|State Farm Arena
|Monday, 10/14
|7:30 p.m.
|Hawks vs. Heat
|American Airlines Arena
*Schedule subject to change
Extensive Hawks coverage from the network is also available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional home of the Atlanta Hawks, will televise and stream all locally available games during the 2019-20 season to more than six million households throughout Georgia and parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina. The network’s regular season telecast schedule will be announced at a later date.
FOX Sports Southeast
The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast – collectively reach nearly 11 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, Bundesliga, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 3000 live events and studio shows annually.
FOX Sports GO
FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.
Atlanta Hawks
With a bold identity and strong new ownership, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and State Farm Arena remain committed to making Atlantans proud on the court and off. The 2014-15 Southeast Division Champions, the Hawks made the postseason in 10 consecutive seasons and reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history in 2015. Off the court, the organization has built a culture of inclusion, diversity and innovation, all with a touch of Southern Hospitality. It continues into the community where the organization builds bridges through basketball, whether by constructing and refurbishing courts in Atlanta neighborhoods, providing scholarships to our basketball camps, or surprising and delighting our fans with unique Atlanta Hawks experiences. Atlanta Hawks Membership, which includes your seat for every home game for the 2019-20 regular season, is on sale now at www.hawks.com/membership or by calling 866-715-1500! For more information on the Hawks, log on to www.hawks.com today or follow us on twitter and Instagram @ATLHawks.