FOX Sports Southeast to televise three Atlanta Hawks preseason games, including NBA debuts of top-5 picks De’Andre Hunter and Zion Williamson

ATLANTA — FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO will televise three Atlanta Hawks preseason games, beginning with a match-up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, October 7, at 7:30 pm ET. The game will feature four of the top 10 players selected in the 2019 NBA draft slated to make their preseason debut. First-year Hawks small forwards De’Andre Hunter (No. 4 overall) and Cam Reddish (No. 10 overall) will face off against the Pelicans’ power forward Zion Williamson (No. 1 overall pick) and center Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 overall).

The network’s preseason Hawks schedule will also include the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, October 9, and the Miami Heat on Monday, October 14, both at 7:30 p.m. ET. Local channel listings can be found here.

The games will be called by play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun (@BobRathbunTV) alongside analyst Dominique Wilkins (@DWilkins21) and sideline reporter Andre Aldridge (@Voceroy).

Atlanta Hawks Preseason Games on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO*