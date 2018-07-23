FOX Sports Southeast to televise postponed Braves vs. Nationals game on Aug. 7

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves versus Washington Nationals game on Saturday, July 21, was postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 7. FOX Sports Southeast will televise the game as part of a day/night doubleheader.

The postponed game will start at 1:00 p.m. ET; coverage will begin with Braves LIVE at 12:30 p.m. ET. The second game will be played as previously scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET, with Braves LIVE at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be followed by Braves LIVE postgame shows, and all programming will be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app.

The Braves return to FOX Sports Southeast tonight, July 23, against the Miami Marlins. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with Braves LIVE.