FOX Sports Southeast to televise Braves LIVE Playoffs Edition after every Atlanta Braves postseason game

ATLANTA — FOX Sports Southeast’s coverage of the Atlanta Braves will continue into the postseason with flagship postgame show Braves LIVE. Beginning Thursday, October 4, Braves LIVE Playoffs Edition will follow every playoff game as the team returns to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

Braves LIVE Playoffs Edition on FOX Sports Southeast

NLDS – Braves vs Dodgers Series

• Game 1: Thursday, October 4, Braves @ Dodgers – 11:30 p.m.*

• Game 2: Friday, October 5, Braves @ Dodgers – 12:30 a.m.*

• Game 3: Sunday, October 7, Dodgers @ Braves – 11:00 p.m.*

• Games 4 & 5 – TBD

*Approximate times; shows will start at the conclusion of each game

Braves LIVE Playoffs Edition will be hosted by Chip Caray and feature analysts Paul Byrd (@PaulByrd36), Nick Green (@nickgreen20), Brian Jordan (@TwoSportman), and Jeff Francoeur (@JeffFrancoeur), along with reporter Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert). Shows will originate from the FOX Sports set at The Battery Atlanta.

Braves LIVE Playoffs Edition will also stream on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

@FOXSportsBraves will have extensive digital & social content throughout the postseason from both on the field and in the clubhouse, including content from the Braves LIVE analysts and reporters. Additionally, the popular Chopcast LIVE digital series and podcast will continue throughout the Braves’ playoff run.

FOX Sports Southeast

FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast are exclusive regional broadcasters of the Braves, televising 153 games during the 2018 MLB regular season to 11 million households across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Local channel listings for each state can be found here. Real-time Braves news and video from the networks is available on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 15 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 the Fan (AM), WYAY-FM (106.7) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.