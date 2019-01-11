FOX Sports Southeast to televise Atlanta United press conference introducing coach Frank de Boer

<b>ATLANTA</b> — FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports app will deliver live coverage of Atlanta United’s press conference introducing head coach Frank de Boer on Monday, January 14, at 11:00 a.m. ET. De Boer will be joined by Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra.

Local channel listings by state can be found here and exclusive content will also be available on @FOXSportsSouth.

A legendary Dutch player and coach, de Boer began his managerial career at Ajax, where he won a club-record four consecutive Eredivisie titles. De Boer also had an illustrious playing career, spending more than 15 combined seasons at Ajax and FC Barcelona.

FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast are exclusive regional broadcasters of Atlanta United, televising matches across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The networks’ 2019 telecast schedule will be released at a later date.

A new gaffer to lead the charge.#ATLUTD on hiring @FdeBoerOfficial ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tZfmoFd4Fu — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) January 5, 2019

