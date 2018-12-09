FOX Sports Southeast to televise Atlanta United championship parade live

ATLANTA – FOX Sports Southeast will have a live telecast of Atlanta United’s 2018 MLS Cup celebration with Atlanta United: MLS Championship Parade on Monday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. ET.

Complete parade coverage will be hosted by the network’s Atlanta United broadcast team of Kevin Egan (@Kev_Egan), Dan Gargan (@HeyDanGargan), and Jillian Sakovits (@Jillian Sakovits).

Local channel listings can be found here, and real-time parade coverage will be available on the network’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Additionally, Atlanta United supporters can relive the cup glory on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. ET when FOX Sports Southeast will deliver an encore presentation of both the MLS Cup Final and championship parade.

All programming will also stream on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.