FOX Sports Southeast to televise 80 Atlanta Hawks games for 2019-20 season

ATLANTA – FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Atlanta Hawks, will televise 80 regular season games during the 2019-20 NBA season.

All games televised on the network will also be available on the FOX Sports GO app, and all telecasts will be anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hawks LIVE, delivering expert insight and analysis before and after each game.

To begin the regular season, FOX Sports Southeast will televise the Hawks’ season opener on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Detroit Pistons. The network will then present a special one-hour edition of Hawks LIVE prior to the team’s home opener on Saturday, Oct. 26, against the Orlando Magic. Coverage for both games will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Prior to the season opener, the network will also deliver special coverage of three Hawks preseason contests, beginning with a match-up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 pm ET. The game will feature the NBA debut of four top ten draft picks: Hawks forwards De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish along with Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and center Jaxson Hayes.

The network’s preseason Hawks schedule will also include the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and the Miami Heat on Monday, Oct. 14, both at 7:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southeast’s legendary broadcast team – whose accolades include Emmy® Awards, Hall of Fame inductions, and a statue in front of State Farm Arena – will continue to deliver in-depth Hawks coverage, featuring Emmy winner Bob Rathbun, the longest tenured TV play-by-play announcer in Hawks history, returning for his 24th season. He will be joined by analyst and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, who will return for his eleventh season, and Andre Aldridge, in his ninth season as sideline reporter.

Hawks LIVE will be hosted by Emmy winner Jerome Jurenovich alongside analyst and Georgia Sports Hall of Famer Mike “Stinger” Glenn.

The complete television schedule is attached and local channel listings can be found here.