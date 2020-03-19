FOX Sports Southeast to replay Atlanta United matches during MLS hiatus

ATLANTA – FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of Atlanta United, announced plans to re-air memorable United matches from the 2019 MLS season, beginning on Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the encores followed by United LIVE postgame shows, and all programming will also stream on the FOX Sports GO app.

The re-air schedule for April will be released at a later date.

Local channel listings can be found here and United content will also be available throughout the MLS hiatus on @FOXSportsSouth.

Encore Presentations: Atlanta United on FOX Sports Southeast & FOX Sports GO*

DATE TIME (ET) ORIGINAL TELECAST GAME HIGHLIGHTS Sunday, March 22 7 PM Wed. 5/29/19 vs Minnesota United Josef Martinez scored 2 goals to lead Atlanta to a 3-0 win. Sunday, March 22 9:30 PM Sat. 6/29/19 vs Montreal Impact Justin Meram scored 2 goals in the 2-1 United win. Sunday, March 22 12 AM Sun. 10/6/19 vs New England Revolution Josef Martinez and Julian Gressel scored goals in the second half delivering United a 3-1 victory. Sunday, March 29 7 PM Sat. 4/13/19 at New England Revolution Ezequiel Barco scored both goals in the 2-0 United win. Sunday, March 29 9:30 PM Sat. 4/27/19 vs Colorado Rapids Julian Gressel scored the only goal in a tight 1-0 United victory. Sunday, March 29 12 AM Wed. 5/8/19 vs Toronto FC Hector Villalba and Julian Gressel both scored goals in the 2-1 United win.

*Television schedule subject to change. Additional re-airs will be announced at a later date.