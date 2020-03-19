FOX Sports Southeast to replay Atlanta Hawks games during NBA hiatus
FOX Sports South
ATLANTA – FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Atlanta Hawks, announced plans to re-air memorable Hawks games from the 2019-20 NBA season, beginning on Saturday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET.
Fans can watch the encores followed by Hawks LIVE postgame shows, and all programming will also stream on the FOX Sports GO app.
The re-air schedule for April will be released at a later date.
Local channel listings can be found here and Hawks content will also be available throughout the NBA hiatus on @HawksOnFSSE.
Encore Presentations: Atlanta Hawks on FOX Sports Southeast & FOX Sports GO*
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|ORIGINAL TELECAST
|GAME HIGHLIGHTS
|Saturday, March 21
|8 PM
|Sun. 2/9/20 vs New York Knicks
|Hawks beat the Knicks 140-135 in 2OT. Trae Young scored 48 points with 13 assists, with John Collins adding 32 points and 16 rebounds.
|Wednesday, March 25
|7 PM
|Thu. 10/24/19 at Detroit Pistons
|Trae Young scored 38 points and 9 assists to open the season, leading the Hawks to a 117-100 victory over the Pistons.
|Saturday, March 28
|8 PM
|Sat. 10/26/19 vs Orlando Magic
|Trae Young scored 39 points, including the final 8 buckets, as the Hawks beat the Magic 103-99.
*Television schedule subject to change. Additional re-airs will be announced at a later date.