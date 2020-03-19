FOX Sports Southeast to replay Atlanta Braves games during MLB hiatus
FOX Sports South
ATLANTA – FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Atlanta Braves, announced plans to re-air memorable Braves games from the 2019 MLB season, beginning today, Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. ET. All programming will also stream on the FOX Sports GO app.
The re-air schedule for April will be released at a later date.
Local channel listings can be found here and Braves content will also be available throughout the MLB hiatus on @FOXSportsBraves.
Encore Presentations: Atlanta Braves on FOX Sports Southeast & FOX Sports GO*
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|ORIGINAL TELECAST
|GAME HIGHLIGHTS
|Thursday, March 19
|7 PM
|Fri. 6/28/19 at New York Mets
|Mike Soroka outdueled Jacob deGrom for the 6-2 win.
|Thursday, March 19
|10 PM
|Fri. 7/5/19 vs Miami Marlins
|Brian McCann scored the only run of the game with a walk-off homer.
|Thursday, March 19
|1 AM
|Wed. 8/7/19 at Minnesota Twins
|Max Fried fanned ten batters and Braves belted four home runs in an 11-7 victory.
|Tuesday, March 24
|7 PM
|Sun. 8/18/19 vs Los Angeles Dodgers
|Rafael Ortega hit his first career grand slam in a 5-3 win.
|Tuesday, March 24
|10 PM
|Thu. 8/22/19 vs Miami Marlins
|Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a walk-off single in a 3-2 win.
|Thursday, March 26
|7 PM
|Thu. 9/19/19 vs Philadelphia Phillies
|Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 40thhome run in a 5-4 win.
|Thursday, March 26
|10 PM
|Fri. 9/20/19 vs San Francisco Giants
|Braves clinched their second consecutive NL East title with a 6-0 victory.
*Television schedule subject to change. Additional re-airs will be announced at a later date.