FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO to televise introduction of Hawks’ draft picks

ATLANTA – FOX Sports Southeast will deliver live coverage of the Atlanta Hawks press conference introducing the team’s 2018 NBA draft selections on Monday, June 25, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Local channel listings can be found here.

Scheduled to attend:

• Travis Schlenk, Atlanta Hawks General Manager

• Trae Young (Oklahoma, 5th overall pick)

• Kevin Huerter (Maryland, 19th overall pick)

• Omari Spellman (Villanova, 30th overall pick)

The press conference will also be available on FOX Sports GO, an app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional home of the Atlanta Hawks, will televise all locally available games during the 2018-19 season to more than six million households throughout Georgia and parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina.

The #Hawks made headlines by trading back from the No. 3 pick to take Trae Young and a future first-rounder over selecting Luka Doncic. @ashahahmadi, @coryjmccartney and @Zach_Dillard recap Atlanta's draft night. pic.twitter.com/MRoxqk3uqp — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) June 22, 2018

FOX Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast – collectively reach more than 11 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, Bundesliga, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 1,400 live events each year.

Atlanta Hawks

With a bold identity and strong new ownership, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Philips Arena remain committed to making Atlantans proud on the court and off. The 2014-15 Southeast Division Champions, the Hawks have made the postseason in 10 consecutive seasons and reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history in 2015. Off the court, the organization has built a culture of inclusion, diversity and innovation, all with a touch of Southern Hospitality. It continues into the community where the organization builds bridges through basketball, whether by constructing and refurbishing courts in Atlanta neighborhoods, providing scholarships to our basketball camps, or surprising and delighting our fans with unique Atlanta Hawks experiences. For more information on the Hawks, log on to www.hawks.com today or follow us on twitter @ATLHawks.