FOX Sports Southeast, Atlanta Braves to present World Series Week with airing of 1995 World Series

ATLANTA – FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Atlanta Braves, announced plans for World Series Week, featuring the 1995 MLB World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians. The Braves’ World Series championship will air for six consecutive nights, with Game 1 on Monday, April 27, through Game 6 on Saturday, May 2, at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app.

Local channel listings can be found here.

Each nightly telecast of the historic series will be previewed by FOX Sports’ Chip Caray with 1995 World Series MVP Tom Glavine and teammate John Smoltz as the two Hall of Famers share their personal insights and memories, on this 25th season anniversary of the Braves winning the championship. Additional video, interviews and statistical graphics will also be posted to @FOXSportsBraves throughout the week.

Preview Link: Tom Glavine sets the story straight on his famed Game 6 Quote

Games 1, 4 and 5 originally aired on ABC with the broadcast team of Al Michaels, Jim Palmer and Tim McCarver, and Games 2, 3 and 6 featured Bob Costas, Joe Morgan and Bob Uecker on the call for NBC.

Additionally, over on FOX Sports South, the networks will re-air memorable MLB All-Star games with All-Star Saturdays, every week at 7:00 p.m. ET beginning Saturday, April 25. The series will lead off with the 2000 MLB All-Star Game played at Turner Field in Atlanta, with additional games to be announced at a later date.

World Series Week: 1995 MLB World Series on FOX Sports Southeast & FOX Sports GO*

DATE TIME STARTING PITCHERS GAME 1 Monday, April 27 7PM Cleveland (Orel Hershiser) vs Atlanta (Greg Maddux) GAME 2 Tuesday, April 28 7PM Cleveland (Dennis Martinez) vs Atlanta (Tom Glavine) GAME 3 Wednesday, April 29 7PM Atlanta (John Smoltz) vs Cleveland (Charles Nagy) GAME 4 Thursday, April 30 7PM Atlanta (Steve Avery) vs Cleveland (Ken Hill) GAME 5 Friday, May 1 7PM Atlanta (Greg Maddux) vs Cleveland (Orel Hershiser) GAME 6 Saturday, May 2 7PM Cleveland (Dennis Martinez) vs Atlanta (Tom Glavine)

*Schedule subject to change.

— #95Braves–