FOX Sports Southeast, Atlanta Braves to present Braves Pennant Week

ATLANTA – FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Atlanta Braves, announced plans for Braves Pennant Week, featuring Atlanta’s five National League pennant-clinching games from 1991, ’92, ’95, ’96 and ‘99.

The champagne-popping games will air for five consecutive nights, beginning on Sunday, May 10, at 3:00 p.m. ET, with the Braves vs Pittsburgh Pirates NLCS Game 7 from October 17, 1991, on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app. Local channel listings can be found here.

From Sid Bream’s 1992 game-winning slide to the extra-inning walk-off win in 1999, fans can relive the unlikely heroes and epic performances from some of the most celebrated moments in the franchise’s history.

“He is safe. Safe at the plate – the Braves go the World Series!” – Sean McDonough, CBS, 1992 NLCS

Additional classic videos and interviews with Braves alumni will also be posted to @FOXSportsBravesthroughout Braves Pennant Week.

Braves Pennant Week on FOX Sports Southeast & FOX Sports GO*

DATE TIME (ET) GAME PITCHING MATCHUP ORIGINAL BROADCAST TEAM Sunday, May 10 3:00 & 9:00 P.M. 10/17/91: 1991 NLCS – Game 7 at Pittsburgh Pirates Atlanta (John Smoltz) vs Pittsburgh (John Smiley) CBS – Tim McCarver, Jack Buck & Andrea Joyce Monday, May 11 7:00 P.M 10/14/92: 1992 NLCS – Game 7 vs Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh (Doug Drabek) vs Atlanta (John Smoltz) CBS – Sean McDonough, Tim McCarver & Jim Gray Tuesday, May 12 7:00 P.M 10/14/95: 1995 NLCS – Game 4 vs Cincinnati Reds Cincinnati (Pete Schourek) vs Atlanta (Steve Avery) NBC – Greg Gumbel, Joe Morgan & Johnny Bench Wednesday, May 13 7:00 P.M 10/17/96: 1996 NLCS – Game 7 vs St. Louis Cardinals St. Louis (Donovan Osborne) vs Atlanta (Tom Glavine) FOX – Joe Buck Tim McCarver and Bob Brenly Thursday, May 14 7:00 P.M 10/19/99: 1999 NLCS – Game 6 vs New York Mets New York (Al Leiter) vs Atlanta (Kevin Millwood) NBC – Bob Costas, Joe Morgan, Jim Gray and Craig Sager

*Schedule subject to change.

